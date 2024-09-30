© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

18 men from Yuma, San Luis and Somerton indicted for conspiracy to harbor and transport undocumented migrants

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 30, 2024 at 12:17 AM MST
Eric Gay/AP

Eighteen men from Yuma, Somerton and San Luis have been indicted for human smuggling charges, officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona announced.

Gary Restaino, U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona, announced late Friday a three-count indictment against 18 members of La Mesa, a Yuma-based human smuggling ring, for "Conspiracy to Harbor Illegal Aliens, Harboring Illegal Aliens for Profit and Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens."

The defendants charged include:

-Victor Eduardo Araiza-Ponce, age 24, of Yuma;
-Antonio Aparicio III, 24, of Somerton;
-Alonzo Esparza, 27, of Yuma;
-Carlos Moreno-Serrano, 24, of Yuma;
-Xasiel Noriega-Gonzalez, 21, of Somerton;
-Joshua Guillermo Leon-Fuentes, 21, of Somerton;
-Angel Rodriguez, 23, of Yuma;
-Crystobal Figueroa, 23, of Somerton;
-Saul Ponce Jr., 23, of San Luis;
-David Leon-Pallanes, 23, of Yuma;
-Manuel Uriel Alvarado, 26, of Yuma;
-Elian Lopez, 24, of Yuma;
-Raymundo Delgado-Diaz, 35, of Yuma;
-Isreal Zeveda, 23, of Salinas, California;
-Francisco Javier Esparza-Macias, 21, of Somerton;
-Alex Chiquete, 25, of Yuma;
-Hector Eduardo-Valdez, 31, of Yuma;
-Jose Gabriel Marquez-Mendiola, 32, of Yuma.

U.S. Attorney's officials said that U.S. Border Patrol Intelligence agents arrested several men who transported undocumented migrants in Arizona and California. BPI agents learned of a human smuggling organization known as La Mesa, which they say worked on behalf of a Mexico-based transnational criminal organization called Los Rusos. Officials said La Mesa operated out of Yuma and Somerton.

U.S. Attorney's officials said the indictment alleges that members of the La Mesa organization were responsible for smuggling or attempting to smuggle hundreds of undocumented migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials said Carlos Moreno-Serrano was the leader of the La Mesa organization.

Other defendants charged were responsible for coordinating smuggling events, scouting for the drivers who were transporting the undocumented noncitizens, transportation activities, procuring and running stash houses, distribution of payments to drivers and enforcement on behalf of the organization. Officials said they used rental vehicles, scout drivers and coordinated entries.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's office said the maximum penalty for each of the charges is up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Officials said the men named in the indictment are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following agencies are handling the investigation: Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol–Yuma Field Intelligence, El Centro and Indio Border Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross Arellano Edwards and Stuart Zander of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Phoenix are handling the prosecution.
Tags
News U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizonahuman smugglers
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content