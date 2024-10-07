© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yuma County Supervisor Pancrazi on voter registration, what's at stake in this election

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 7, 2024 at 12:48 PM MST
Yuma County supervisors Martin Porchas and Lynne Pancrazi address reporters to announce their formal endorsements for U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego in the U.S. Senate race in Arizona on Wednesday, July 31 in Yuma.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma County supervisors Martin Porchas and Lynne Pancrazi address reporters to announce their formal endorsements for U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego in the U.S. Senate race in Arizona on Wednesday, July 31 in Yuma.

Lynne Pancrazi is a stateswoman for Yuma County Democrats.

Pancrazi is currently a Yuma County supervisor after completing 10 years in the Arizona State Legislature. She spent six years as a state representative and four years as a state senator.

She visited the KAWC studios last week and spoke with KAWC's Victor Calderón about the local push to register voters before today's deadline and what's at stake in this election.
Tags
News Lynne PancraziElection 2024
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content