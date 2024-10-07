Yuma County Supervisor Pancrazi on voter registration, what's at stake in this election

Lynne Pancrazi is a stateswoman for Yuma County Democrats.

Pancrazi is currently a Yuma County supervisor after completing 10 years in the Arizona State Legislature. She spent six years as a state representative and four years as a state senator.

She visited the KAWC studios last week and spoke with KAWC's Victor Calderón about the local push to register voters before today's deadline and what's at stake in this election.