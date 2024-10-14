Local comic convention celebrates ten-year anniversary
The Yuma Arts Center celebrated the 10th annual YumaCon this past weekend. There was a visibly larger turnout compared to previous years.
Hosted in the Yuma Civic Center, the convention was filled with excitement from video-game tournament competitors, Live-Action-Roleplay fighters, and cosplayers showing off intricate costumes from beloved comics and cartoons.
Local attendee Cynthia Tover dressed out as Mirko from popular anime My Hero Academia said, “You don’t usually see this kind of stuff in Yuma, so it’s a great opportunity for people to connect.” Tovar believes YumaCon is a good place for local cosplayers to show off their costumes.
“It has been a really wonderful experience from the staff to even the security...that’s why we come here every year,” says Vendor Devin Smith from the non-profit group Umbrella Corporation Arizona Hive. This has been the busiest YumaCon the organization has experienced since they began attending the convention.
As the tenth annual YumaCon drew to a close, many local residents and vendors were already looking forward to what next year’s YumaCon will bring.