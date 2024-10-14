Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to campaign for Harris in Yuma Saturday

Democrats are not conceding Yuma County, long a Republican stronghold in Arizona, this election season.

An official with the Harris Walz campaign in Arizona has confirmed to KAWC that Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Yuma on Saturday. This follows First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit this past Friday in the first major visit for a top Democrat in Yuma in recent memory.

No further details for Emhoff's visit have been announced.

Emhoff is the country's first Second Gentleman, married to the first woman Vice President Kamala Harris. He is also the first Jewish spouse of an American president or vice president and has become a leading voice on combating antisemitism.

Emhoff is an attorney who has practiced law for more than 30 years and he is a Distinguished Visitor from Practice at Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C. and a Distinguished Fellow of Georgetown Law’s Institute for Technology Law and Policy.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on this story and for continuing Election 2024 coverage.