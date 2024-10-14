© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to campaign for Harris in Yuma Saturday

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 14, 2024 at 3:24 PM MST
Then Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, embrace onstage at a drive-in 2020 Election Day eve rally in Philadelphia.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
Then Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, embrace onstage at a drive-in 2020 Election Day eve rally in Philadelphia.

Democrats are not conceding Yuma County, long a Republican stronghold in Arizona, this election season.

An official with the Harris Walz campaign in Arizona has confirmed to KAWC that Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Yuma on Saturday. This follows First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit this past Friday in the first major visit for a top Democrat in Yuma in recent memory.

No further details for Emhoff's visit have been announced.

Emhoff is the country's first Second Gentleman, married to the first woman Vice President Kamala Harris. He is also the first Jewish spouse of an American president or vice president and has become a leading voice on combating antisemitism.

Emhoff is an attorney who has practiced law for more than 30 years and he is a Distinguished Visitor from Practice at Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C. and a Distinguished Fellow of Georgetown Law’s Institute for Technology Law and Policy.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on this story and for continuing Election 2024 coverage.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
