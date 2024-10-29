Collective giving 'a movement' in the Grand Canyon State

By Alex Gonzalez

An event in Phoenix today (Tuesday October 29) will celebrate and highlight the power of collective giving in the Grand Canyon State.

Ilyasah N. Shabazz, senior operations and communications director for the organization Philanthropy Together, said Arizona is among the states with some of the most diverse set of "giving circles" advocating for a wide range of issues that affect local communities.

These groups bring together folks with shared values to decide where they should invest a gift, which Shabazz added isn't always financial.

"It is also about using our voice," said Shabazz, "so when you see that there are people advocating, they're using their voice, they're giving their time and volunteering their talent."

Shabazz called collective giving a "movement" in Arizona.

Circle Up Arizona's free event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Anchor Centre Building Courtyard.

The event is open to all current giving circle members, collective giving networks, and anyone looking to learn more.

Shabazz said groups in Arizona are coming together around a range of issues - ranging from affordable housing, to helping protect and preserve and responsibly manage Arizona's natural resources, to supporting initiatives and giving circles that are led by leaders that are from communities of color.

She added that giving circles not only help communities, but members themselves.

"That could mean with their professional pursuits, but also a lot of giving circles who are finding belonging by being part of these groups," said Shabazz, "and when you think about the trends in loneliness and isolation, those feelings that individuals are having, a lot of people are happy to join these groups and find community."

Research shows three-fourths of those who participate in collective giving report an increased belief in their social influence and feeling that their voices matter on social issues.

Shabazz added that women have also been an influential force within the movement, with 84% of giving groups reporting more than half of their membership is female.