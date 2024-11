BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Just in time for Veterans Day, the first Gold Star Memorial By-Way marker in the state of Arizona has been unveiled in Yuma County.

A boulder with a placard located at the Yuma County Foothills Community Park, was unveiled during a somber ceremony, Friday Morning.

It was purchased and donated by the Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society.