Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Yuma Proving Ground hold change of command ceremonies

The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma welcomed a new leader on Thursday.

Col. Charles Dudik relinquished command of MCAS-Yuma, which he led as commanding officer for the past three years, to Col. Jared Stone during a ceremony.

Col. Stone previously served at MCAS Yuma from 2004 to 2008 in the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron, also known as MAWTS-1. Stone most recently served at the Headquarters Marine Corps as the Operations Officer at Capabilities Development Directorate.

“We can’t do what we do…without the support of community," Stone said. "There is nowhere in the world where Marine Corps aviation gets the support that it does here in Yuma.”

Dudik has orders to serve at Marine Corps Base Pendelton as Chief of Staff for the Marine Corps Installations West.

During Thursday’s ceremony, the Arizona Western College Community Band provided music.

The U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground also welcomed a new leader on Thursday.

Col. Ben “Patrick” McFall III relinquished command of YPG to his successor, Col. Johnathon Nelson. Col. McFall completed his three-year assignment as YPG commander.

The Yuma Proving Ground is one of the U.S. Department of Defense’s largest land holders, with state-of-the-art facilities and ranges covering more than 1,300 square miles of terrain and 2,000 square miles of restricted airspace.

YPG is a multi-purpose test complex that officials say is at the forefront of current Army modernization efforts. YPG is also the Army’s desert environment test expert, where grueling terrain and extreme heat combine to challenge equipment in demanding real-world conditions.

In fact, officials say the rising temperatures overheated the equipment being used to livestream the change of command ceremony on Facebook, which led to no audio being heard by viewers.

