AWC nursing student recognized by national Latino health organization

An Arizona Western College nursing student has been recognized by a national Latino health organization.

AWC officials said Madeline Millan won a scholarship from the National Association of Hispanic Nurses. Millan was one of four winners from around the country to be chosen for the Abbott Scholarship, which gives $10,000 each toward the education of minority nursing students.

Millan is a Yuma native and is from a family of nurses, all of whom attended AWC, school officials said. She is in her second semester in the AWC nursing program.

Officials said Millan is a student member of the NAHN Ángeles del Desierto chapter in Yuma. The group promotes opportunities for Latino nurses and mentors nursing students in addition to helping them with financial assistance.

In a released statement, Millan said “Being part of NAHN and receiving this award holds tremendous value, as it validates all the hard work and dedication I have invested in my journey of becoming a nurse. I am honored to be recognized by such a prestigious organization and excited to keep supporting NAHN's mission to improve the health of Hispanic communities.”

Cinthia Reyes, Executive Director and Dean of Career and Technical Education for AWC’s Entrepreneurial College, said Millan "embodies the values we strive to instill in our students and her achievement highlights both her hard work and the bright future ahead. We are excited to see her continue to grow and inspire others within the healthcare community."

The NAHN scholarship recipients were honored at a gala in Atlanta earlier this year.