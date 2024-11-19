Lynne Pancrazi Elected by Peers to Serve as County Supervisors Association President

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Yuma County Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi has been chosen as President for the County Supervisors Association’s (CSA) Board of Directors in 2025.

Outgoing President Stephen Q. Miller congratulated Supervisor Pancrazi, saying “supervisor Pancrazi is an incredible local leader and will make an excellent President. She is diligent, hardworking, and her history in the Legislature makes her especially well prepared to work with state leaders on county issues. Congratulations, Supervisor Pancrazi.”

“Supervisor Miller, you’re going to be a hard president to follow!” Supervisor Pancrazi said in thanks to Supervisor Miller, “Your openness, your hard work, and the way you make our meetings flow has been amazing. You are so knowledgeable about water, roads, infrastructure, and so much more. We look forward to continuing to have your experience on the Executive Committee.”

In thanking her colleagues, Supervisor Pancrazi expressed her “excitement to lead the counties in their collaboration with the State Legislature to further the goals of all 15 Arizona Counties.”

As President of CSA, Supervisor Pancrazi will lead the organization’s Board of Directors in 2025 and develop strategies that will strengthen Arizona’s counties at the state and federal levels.

She also will chair CSA’s Legislative Policy Committee – a group of 15 supervisors that meets weekly during the legislative session to process policy proposals – and will perform additional duties in support of all 15 counties.

She is joined on the organization’s executive leadership team by Apache County Supervisor Alton Shepherd, Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott, Yavapai County Supervisor Mary Mallory, Graham County Supervisor Paul David, and Immediate Past President, Pinal County Supervisor Stephen Q. Miller.

CSA is an intergovernmental partnership of Arizona’s 15 counties. All 61 supervisors in the state serve on CSA’s Board of Directors. The Association serves as a forum for county leaders to address important issues facing local constituents and to facilitate a partnership