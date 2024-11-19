Yuma on Duty: Meet Lt. Colonel Kevin Hicks, Commander of Yuma Test Center at YPG

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Today, we meet Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks of the U.S. Army. Hicks, of Texas, has been the commander of the Yuma Test Center since July 18th, succeeding Lt. Col. Shane Dering.

YTC is Yuma Proving Ground’s extreme hot weather testing center which tests equipment for the Department of Defense and its allies.

Hicks is the immediate subordinate of YPG Commander, Colonel John Nelson.

Here is my conversation with Hicks during a visit to his office at YPG.