Yuma on Duty: Meet Lt. Colonel Kevin Hicks, Commander of Yuma Test Center at YPG

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published November 19, 2024 at 1:18 PM MST
Yuma Test Center welcomed new Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks (center). Outgoing YTC Commander Lt. Col. Shane Dering relinquished command to on the morning of July 18, 2024, during a change of command ceremony at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG). YPG Commander Col. John Nelson (left), Dering, Hicks and Airborne Test Force Master Sgt. Donald Bullock (right) performed the ceremonial passing of the guidon which symbolizes the passing of power.
Ana Henderson/U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
Digital
BY CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Today, we meet Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks of the U.S. Army. Hicks, of Texas, has been the commander of the Yuma Test Center since July 18th, succeeding Lt. Col. Shane Dering.

YTC is Yuma Proving Ground’s extreme hot weather testing center which tests equipment for the Department of Defense and its allies.

Hicks is the immediate subordinate of YPG Commander, Colonel John Nelson.

Here is my conversation with Hicks during a visit to his office at YPG.
