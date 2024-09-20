Arizona Edition Friday: YPG mission update, David Lara, AWC Theater goes public

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:50-22:20 - Chris McDaniel speaks with Col. John Nelson, Commander of the Army's Yuma Proving Ground, about the changing nature of war and how that impacts activity at the base.

23:35-33:20 - Victor Calderon with a local news update, including a report from a Harris-Walz event in Yuma and a report from KAWC Student Newsroom's Elias Alvarez on the AWC Theater production of a timely play, How the Vote Was Won.

36:20-53:20 - Lou Gum speaks with Republican Yuma County Recorder Candidate David Lara.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.