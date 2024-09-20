Arizona Edition Friday: YPG mission update, David Lara, AWC Theater goes public
U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. John Nelson (right) recently chatted with KAWC Host Chris McDaniel for this episode of "Arizona Edition Friday." Nelson spoke extensively about YPG’s position at the forefront of Army modernization efforts and the decades of excellence demonstrated by the workforce, the largest in Yuma County.
01:50-22:20 - Chris McDaniel speaks with Col. John Nelson, Commander of the Army's Yuma Proving Ground, about the changing nature of war and how that impacts activity at the base.
23:35-33:20 - Victor Calderon with a local news update, including a report from a Harris-Walz event in Yuma and a report from KAWC Student Newsroom's Elias Alvarez on the AWC Theater production of a timely play, How the Vote Was Won.
36:20-53:20 - Lou Gum speaks with Republican Yuma County Recorder Candidate David Lara.
