Today on Giving Tuesday, consider helping students through AWC Foundation

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM MST
AWC

Today is Giving Tuesday, the national movement to give back to local, state and national charities for causes that are close to your heart.

If you wish to support your local public radio station, you can always donate to KAWC. If you want to give the gift of education, the Arizona Western College Foundation is asking people in Yuma and La Paz counties to consider a donation.

AWC officials say that in the past year, the Foundation provided more than $16,000 in emergency support also known as "Gold Heart funds" to students facing emergencies that would prevent them from completing their classes.

College officials point out that many AWC students have some financial need and the Foundation assists them so that no student is denied an education.

The AWC Foundation holds annual events including the Schoolhouse Soiree to raise money for a good cause- student scholarships and financial aid. Among services the Foundation helps with are meals at the cafeteria on the Yuma main campus, tuition, renting out a loaned laptop and/or calculator, textbooks, course supplies and housing assistance.

To donate to the AWC Foundation, follow this link to pay online or send a check payable to the AWC Foundation (memo: Giving Tuesday).
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
