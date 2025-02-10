AZ heart attack survivor stresses importance of CPR for Heart Month

By Alex Gonzalez

February is American Heart Month, and an Arizona heart attack survivor wants more folks to learn CPR - which he said saved his life.

Bob Spicer called himself the luckiest man alive after having a widowmaker heart attack. It occurs when the largest of the three arteries that provide blood to the heart is 80% to 100% blocked.

He said if it weren't for his wife - who is a nurse, performing CPR on him - he wouldn't be here.

"She actually did CPR on me for about 10 to 15 minutes before they were able to find the automated external defibrillator to actually shock my heart back," said Spicer. "You know even one person in your family, or two people in your family have those types of skills, there is going to be a lot more people walking around."

About 90% of folks who suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest die, according to the American Heart Association.

But the association says if someone performs CPR immediately, it can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival.

To find CPR training near you, visit CPR.heart.org.

Brian Kellar is the CEO of Banner Heart Hospital and Baywood, Goldfield and Ironwood Medical Centers and this year's Phoenix Heart Walk Chair. Keller said heart health can impact anyone and at any age.

He recalled that two years ago, professional football player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after he went into cardiac arrest.

"Damar Hamlin's heart had stopped," said Kellar. "And without that kind of intervention, without somebody there - Damar Hamlin doesn't make it."

Kellar said while genetics can play a role in overall heart health, fluke situations can also cause cardiac arrest.

He encouraged everyone to get a heart check-up for peace of mind or to understand what treatment options are best for them.

He said next month's Phoenix Heart Walk will bring together thousands of people to raise awareness and celebrate survivors.

"This can affect people of all races, creeds, colors, ages - doesn't matter," said Kellar. "We see success stories and better education and awareness on how to intervene and how we can help healthier communities continue to arise."

The Phoenix Heart Walk is Saturday March 29 at the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza.

