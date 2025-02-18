© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Western College professor is missing after canoe trip in San Diego

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:10 PM MST
Arizona Western College psychology professor Danny Marron
gofundme.com
Arizona Western College psychology professor Danny Marron

An Arizona Western College psychology professor is missing since he was last seen on a canoe trip in San Diego on Valentine's Day.

Danny Marron was last seen in the Mission Beach area on Friday, Feb. 14. FOX 5/KUSI in San Diego reports Coast Guard search choppers have been called off but San Diego lifeguards continue to look for Marron.

Aryca Arizaga, Marron's wife and a family sciences and psychology professor at AWC, said his family is hopeful he will still be found. The two Yuma High School sweethearts have been married for 20 years.

A relative has created a GoFundMe account to support his family. Marron  is a member of the Yuma and San Diego paddle community.

In a released statement, AWC officials said "Professor Marron is a beloved member of our college and Yuma community, and we are rallying together in support. We send love and comfort to Danny and his loved ones during this time and will continue supporting our students and colleagues who have been impacted by him."

College officials said students and employees have resources available to support their mental health and wellbeing.

Marron's classes this week will be led by Stuart Gibson, AWC associate dean of business and social and behavioral sciences, along with a peer faculty member.

—-
Stay tuned to KAWC for more information as it becomes available.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
