Arizona Western College professor is missing after canoe trip in San Diego

An Arizona Western College psychology professor is missing since he was last seen on a canoe trip in San Diego on Valentine's Day.

Danny Marron was last seen in the Mission Beach area on Friday, Feb. 14. FOX 5/KUSI in San Diego reports Coast Guard search choppers have been called off but San Diego lifeguards continue to look for Marron.

Aryca Arizaga, Marron's wife and a family sciences and psychology professor at AWC, said his family is hopeful he will still be found. The two Yuma High School sweethearts have been married for 20 years.

A relative has created a GoFundMe account to support his family. Marron is a member of the Yuma and San Diego paddle community.

In a released statement, AWC officials said "Professor Marron is a beloved member of our college and Yuma community, and we are rallying together in support. We send love and comfort to Danny and his loved ones during this time and will continue supporting our students and colleagues who have been impacted by him."

College officials said students and employees have resources available to support their mental health and wellbeing.

Marron's classes this week will be led by Stuart Gibson, AWC associate dean of business and social and behavioral sciences, along with a peer faculty member.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more information as it becomes available.