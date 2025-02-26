Arizona House Passes Bill Restricting SNAP Benefits for Soda Purchases

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – The Arizona House of Representatives has approved HB2165, a bill that directs the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) to seek a federal waiver prohibiting the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for purchasing soda.

The measure, sponsored by State Representative Leo Biasiucci, aims to encourage healthier food choices for SNAP recipients.

If enacted, the bill would require DES to apply for the waiver annually if it is initially denied by the federal government. Supporters argue that the legislation ensures taxpayer dollars support nutritious food options for low-income families.

HB2165 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.