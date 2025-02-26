© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arizona House Passes Bill Restricting SNAP Benefits for Soda Purchases

KAWC | By KAWC Staff
Published February 26, 2025 at 4:14 PM MST
The measure, sponsored by State Representative Leo Biasiucci, aims to encourage healthier food choices for SNAP recipients.
Markus Mainka/Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com
/
67001858
The measure, sponsored by State Representative Leo Biasiucci, aims to encourage healthier food choices for SNAP recipients.

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – The Arizona House of Representatives has approved HB2165, a bill that directs the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) to seek a federal waiver prohibiting the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for purchasing soda.

The measure, sponsored by State Representative Leo Biasiucci, aims to encourage healthier food choices for SNAP recipients.

If enacted, the bill would require DES to apply for the waiver annually if it is initially denied by the federal government. Supporters argue that the legislation ensures taxpayer dollars support nutritious food options for low-income families.

HB2165 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.
Tags
News Public HealthFood insecurityArizona State LegislatureArizona Republican Party
KAWC Staff
See stories by KAWC Staff
Related Content