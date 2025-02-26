NAU Receives EPA Grant to Support Tribal Air Quality Monitoring

Flagstaff, AZ – Northern Arizona University (NAU) has been awarded a $589,002 grant through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) American Indian Air Quality Training Program (AIAQTP) to assist tribal communities in monitoring and protecting air quality on their sovereign lands, Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego announced today.

“Tribes across Arizona are working to protect air quality and keep their communities healthy,” said Senator Kelly. “This gives them the tools to track air quality and protect public health—ensuring cleaner air for tribal communities now and for future generations.”

Senator Gallego emphasized the health implications of air pollution, stating, “Air pollution puts people at higher risks for cancer, heart disease, and premature death. This funding will empower Tribes to monitor air quality and train the next generation of environmental leaders.”

The AIAQTP, under the EPA, is designed to provide training, technical support, and outreach to American Indian communities and tribal governments. The program aims to facilitate the development and implementation of air quality management and protection strategies within tribal jurisdictions.

The initiative consists of five key components:

Conducting workshop training courses.

Providing a tribal air monitoring support center, including technical assistance for tribal monitoring efforts.

Offering professional assistance to tribes.

Conducting outreach to tribal communities.

Providing internships for Native American students or those interested in tribal studies to enhance their expertise in air quality management.

The grant funding is expected to strengthen efforts by tribal governments to safeguard air quality and public health while also fostering environmental education and leadership among Native American students.

NAU’s role in this initiative underscores its ongoing commitment to supporting tribal sovereignty and environmental stewardship through research, training, and collaboration.