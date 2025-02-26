Poll: Arizonans show continued support for conservation of public lands

By Alex Gonzalez

Colorado College's annual Conservation in the West poll has shown strong support from Arizonans for conservation on public lands for 15 years.

This year's poll was no different.

Lori Weigel, partner at the polling firm New Bridge Strategy, said more than 400 Arizonans took part in the survey, including 35% who identify with the "Make America Great Again" movement.

Overall, 70% of Arizonans said they believe it is more important to protect water, air, wildlife habitat and recreation opportunities than to maximize drilling and mining. Weigel noted voters across the political spectrum agree on the issue.

"This is another case where we see, really across the partisan spectrum, that respondents are telling us, 'No, we want to keep those national monument designations in place,'" Weigel reported.

Self-identified MAGA voters are split on the issue, with just over 50% favoring the protection and conservation of public lands, and 44% wanting to maximize drilling and mining.

In an effort to reduce the federal government, the Trump administration has laid off many within land management agencies.

Dave Metz, partner and president of FM3 Research, said 77% of Arizonans oppose reducing funding to agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service and the Fish and Wildlife Service.

"When the public thinks about these agencies they aren't viewing them through the lens of the federal government," Metz explained. "They're viewing them through the lens of the resources they're protecting, and they think of them as people who are experts."

The Trump administration has ordered a review of national monument boundaries, including 19 in Arizona, which could be reduced in size. Voters were asked about the sale of federal lands to build more housing. Weigel added it was the first time the question was asked, as many western states face housing crises.

"Pretty darn clear that voters throughout the West -- in fact, in every single state -- are saying they would prefer housing be built closer to existing communities," Weigel reported.