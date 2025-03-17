Yuma Union High School District Approves Employee Pay Raises

YUMA, AZ – The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) Governing Board approved salary increases for multiple employee groups during their regular monthly meeting on March 12, 2025.

The pay raises will take effect on July 1, 2025, said the district in a Friday press release.

The approved increases include a $1 per-hour raise for current benefited classified staff members and a 3-percent base salary increase for current benefited certified staff members. The starting base pay for new teachers will also rise to $43,150.

“We recognize the hard work and commitment each of our employees bring to the district and are grateful that the Governing Board continues to approve these increases,” said Bobby Lambert, YUHSD Executive Director of Human Resources. “We are proud to invest in our people because taking care of our employees is essential to our commitment of getting EVERY student college, career, and community prepared upon graduation."

The latest pay raises continue a trend of increased compensation for YUHSD employees. Since 2018, teacher salaries have increased by 47 percent, with the starting salary for new teachers rising by $10,918. Classified employees have seen an increase of $5.50 per hour since 2023.