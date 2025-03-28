AZ students voice concerns about student aid, federal cuts

By Alex Gonzalez

As Americans wait to see if Congress goes along with President Donald Trump's plans to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, the uncertainty is frustrating some Arizona college students.

Trump has said funding for some programs, including Pell Grants and student financial aid, won't be touched. But the DOE already has laid off nearly half its staff, and experts say that can't help but compromise the agency's ability to manage programs.

Joelly B. Chavez, who attends Arizona Western College in Yuma, said that if it wasn't for the help she's gotten through FAFSA, she wouldn't be able to pursue her dreams.

"It is really hard to be where we are right now as students," Chavez said. "In a place where I'm not supposed to succeed, I am somehow succeeding because of these programs. I am a first-generation student. I am an LGBTQ youth."

Chavez said no one in her family had made it past the tenth grade, and she's proud of changing that narrative.

This week, 11 Democratic senators called for an investigation into the Trump administration's plan to do away with the department, claiming it would result in "disastrous consequences."

Northern Arizona University student Sarina Cutuli also is a fellow with the Arizona Student Association, which advocates for affordable and accessible higher education. Cutuli said despite being awarded a Pell Grant, which doesn't need to be repaid, and receiving financial aid, private loans are also part of being able to cover college costs.

"I rely on my financial aid for everything," Cutuli said. "I rely on it for groceries, I rely on it for health care, I rely on it to go to school. I rely on it for housing. It's very expensive to live in Flagstaff; it's ridiculous."

Cutuli contended that if something were to happen to federal financial aid, repercussions would be felt across the board - and for years to come.

"I can guarantee you that almost every single student on this campus relies on financial aid in some way, shape or form," Cutuli said. "Even the richest families - they need financial aid, we need financial aid. We do not have enough students graduating with bachelor's degrees to actually support Arizona's economy right now."