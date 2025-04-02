Onvida Health, Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance to hold monthly water safety workshops

With the summer pool and river swimming season upon us, Onvida Health and the Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance announced monthly water safety workshops through the end of 2025.

Officials said sessions will provide parents and caregivers with water safety tips and hands-on CPR demonstrations that will teach emergency response skills. Registration opens on the first of each month via email at watersafety@onvidahealth.org and is limited to 30 participants per class. All participants will receive a child-sized, coast guard approved life jacket and educational materials.

The schedule is as follows. All classes are held from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Onvida Administrative Building 2400 S. Avenue A in Yuma.

Thursday, April 24

Tuesday, May 20

Tuesday, June 24

Tuesday, July 22

Tuesday, Aug. 19

Thursday, Sept. 25

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Tuesday, Nov. 18

Tuesday, Dec. 16

In a released statement, Yuma Deputy Mayor Carol Smith, who is also a NICU nurse at Onvida, said "Our water safety workshops... are dedicated to making positive change in our community. With the support (of Onvida's foundation), we are expanding efforts through community outreach and education to prevent drownings and make our community safer. Their generosity will absolutely save lives.”

Onvida is an underwriter for KAWC.