Onvida Health, Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance to hold monthly water safety workshops

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 2, 2025 at 12:40 PM MST
Yuma Councilmember Carol Smith, a nurse at Yuma Regional Medical Center, and David Padilla Jr., public information officer for the Yuma Fire Department.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
With the summer pool and river swimming season upon us, Onvida Health and the Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance announced monthly water safety workshops through the end of 2025.

Officials said sessions will provide parents and caregivers with water safety tips and hands-on CPR demonstrations that will teach emergency response skills. Registration opens on the first of each month via email at watersafety@onvidahealth.org and is limited to 30 participants per class. All participants will receive a child-sized, coast guard approved life jacket and educational materials.

The schedule is as follows. All classes are held from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Onvida Administrative Building 2400 S. Avenue A in Yuma.

  • Thursday, April 24
  • Tuesday, May 20
  • Tuesday, June 24
  • Tuesday, July 22
  • Tuesday, Aug. 19
  • Thursday, Sept. 25
  • Tuesday, Oct. 21
  • Tuesday, Nov. 18
  • Tuesday, Dec. 16

In a released statement, Yuma Deputy Mayor Carol Smith, who is also a NICU nurse at Onvida, said "Our water safety workshops... are dedicated to making positive change in our community. With the support (of Onvida's foundation), we are expanding efforts through community outreach and education to prevent drownings and make our community safer. Their generosity will absolutely save lives.”

Onvida is an underwriter for KAWC.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
