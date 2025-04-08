Chinese woman dies at U.S. Border Patrol facility in Yuma

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Tuesday announced details on last month's death of a woman from China at a Border Patrol facility in Yuma.

On March 26, at about 10:25 a.m., Border Patrol agents conducting roving patrols spotted a gray 2014 Honda Odyssey passing through the California Agriculture Inspection Station in Needles, Calif. The agents noticed blankets obstructing parts of the vehicle, leading them to suspect the presence of concealed individuals or contraband. BPAs initiated a stop on westbound Interstate 40 near milepost 145. During the stop, the agents discovered a 52-year-old female citizen of the People’s Republic of China, along with three other Chinese nationals. A records check revealed that the 52-year-old had entered the U.S. in February 2024 as a B1/B2 visitor through Los Angeles and had overstayed her visa. The woman was arrested, and more than $200,000 in cash was found in the vehicle. She could not provide a source for the large sum. The woman was then transported to the U.S. Border Patrol Blythe Station, where she was logged into the facility at 2:53 p.m.

On March 27, at about 12:10 a.m., BPAs transferred the woman to the USBP Yuma Station, where she was logged in at approximately 2:49 a.m. By 3:56 a.m., USBP personnel placed her in a detention cell as the only occupant, awaiting transfer to a long-term facility. The detention logs indicate that USBP personnel conducted six welfare checks and provided meals during this time.

On March 28 at 2:33 a.m., CBP-contract medical staff treated the woman for a headache, cough, and acid reflux. The woman remained calm throughout the treatment and was returned to her cell. At 5:04 a.m., medical staff administered follow-up treatment for her cough and headache, noting a rash on her neck, likely caused by a hygiene issue. USBP personnel then gave her access to a shower. The detention logs show that personnel conducted five additional welfare checks and provided meals to the woman.

An investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility revealed that the last interaction with the woman took place at 10:29 p.m. on March 28. Welfare checks were then conducted on six separate occasions. However, she was found unresponsive at 5:57 a.m. on March 29. OPR’s interviews with USBP personnel revealed that these checks had not been properly performed.

Surveillance footage from the detention cell showed that, at approximately 4:42 a.m. on March 29, the woman tore a mylar blanket with her teeth, fashioned it into a loop, and placed it around her neck. At 4:47 a.m., she moved behind a privacy wall within the cell, remaining visible from the chest up for about a minute before sitting down with her head still in view. Shortly after, her body moved out of the camera’s line of sight. At 5:57 a.m., a Border Patrol Processing Coordinator entered the cell and found the woman unresponsive with the blanket around her neck. USBP personnel immediately cut the mylar blanket and began CPR. By 6:04 a.m., they contacted Yuma Sector Radio Communications, who requested emergency medical services from the Yuma Fire Department. EMS arrived at 6:10 a.m., continued CPR, and transported the woman to Onvida Health Yuma Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at 6:52 a.m. The Yuma Police Department responded and documented the incident.

An autopsy performed by the Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office on March 31, indicated the cause of death was suicide by asphyxia due to ligature hanging. The official report, including the final cause of death, will be provided once the toxicology results are available.

The Chinese Consulate was notified of the woman’s death and CBP OPR is continuing to investigate the incident. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General has also been informed.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more details on this incident, including what one Congresswoman said in a released statement.