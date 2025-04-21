Arizona Urges Drivers to Stay Alert During Work Zone Awareness Week

PHOENIX — In observance of National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is calling on motorists to stay vigilant and practice safe driving habits through work zones.

Governor Katie Hobbs has officially proclaimed April 21-25 as Arizona Work Zone Awareness Week, highlighting the critical need for drivers to respect work zones and protect both road workers and themselves.

With the theme “Respect the Zone So We All Get Home,” ADOT is urging drivers to obey speed limits, follow posted signs, and avoid distractions while passing through construction areas. The department emphasizes that work zones are often bustling with activity, including workers and equipment, and safety is paramount for everyone.

ADOT Director Jennifer Toth stressed the importance of staying alert when driving in these areas.

“ADOT crews work at all hours near traffic to improve Arizona’s highways. We need the traveling public’s help to keep the crews—and themselves—safe,” Toth said.

Fatalities in work zones remain a serious concern, with the Federal Highway Administration reporting that 80% of work zone fatalities in 2022 were drivers and passengers.

In Arizona, at least 75 people have died in work zone crashes since 2020. In 2024 alone, preliminary data shows 23 fatalities, underscoring the ongoing risks.

Motorists are reminded to expect the unexpected, avoid tailgating, and be especially cautious in work zones. For more information, visit azdot.gov/work-zone.