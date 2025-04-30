Proposed EPA rule could put Arizona's water resources at stake

Arizona has a unique relationship with water and a proposed rule by the Environmental Protection Agency could further complicate it.

It was only two years ago the Supreme Court narrowed the definition of which waters would receive federal protection.

Elise Ketcham, communications director for the Arizona Wildlife Federation, explained the court determined only wetlands physically connected to other federally-recognized waters would qualify. Now in an effort to remove what he calls "unfair burdens" on farmers and landowners, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin said he is looking to roll back further protections. Ketcham argued the proposal would not only jeopardize the state's water quality but disproportionately impact the state's ephemeral streams.

"In Arizona, in state law, we do have protections in place for intermittent, but ephemeral streams we don't," Ketcham explained. "There is that danger if we've lost federal protections for those types of water streams. In Arizona, now we have no federal, no state protections for ephemeral."

Ketcham stressed it is a big deal because most of Arizona's streams are ephemeral, meaning they only run after rainfall or snowmelt. While the state does have its own set of water policy, she contended federal regulation serves as a useful baseline for all states. This week listening sessions are being held for government agencies and Native tribes. Experts fear reducing "red tape" for industry could lead to more pollution and debris in waterways.

Ketcham noted Arizona's seasonal streams provide about 85% of the water flow into the Gila River, which is a tributary of the Colorado River. For the Salt River and Lake Mead, the figure is about 75%.

"Lake Mead is a little bit more important for providing drinking water for Arizonans," Ketcham emphasized. "The Salt River and the Gila River, both of those alone, support a ton of our native wildlife species - which in Arizona, we have over 800 native wildlife species."

Ketcham recognizes water policy is complicated but encouraged voters to learn more about decisions that could affect them. She added the proposed rule puts a lot at stake, not only for wildlife but for Arizonans.

"Whether they are going out and fishing and the stream isn't being protected anymore that they have fished in for years, or if it is going to affect their drinking water," Ketcham outlined.