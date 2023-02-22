The Field: Yuma Water Attorney on CO River Shortage and Risk to Water Rights

Water is one of the most important issues facing the Yuma Valley as the western drought enters its 23rd year.

Competing conservation plans have put the seven states covered under the Colorado River Compact at odds over who should give up the most water...and when.

It's as complicated as it is urgent, so today we turn to a bona fide water law expert for more insights into the situation.

Wade Noble spent decades representing local and state water interests, serving on a variety of Colorado River water advisory groups, commissions, and alliances.

Plus, Joanna Allhands from the Arizona Republic joins us to explain why she thinks having competing plans is a good thing.

