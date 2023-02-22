© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field from KAWC

The Field: Yuma Water Attorney on CO River Shortage and Risk to Water Rights

By Lisa Sturgis,
Lou Gum
Published February 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM MST
The Field from KAWC

Water is one of the most important issues facing the Yuma Valley as the western drought enters its 23rd year.

Competing conservation plans have put the seven states covered under the Colorado River Compact at odds over who should give up the most water...and when.

It's as complicated as it is urgent, so today we turn to a bona fide water law expert for more insights into the situation.

Wade Noble spent decades representing local and state water interests, serving on a variety of Colorado River water advisory groups, commissions, and alliances.

Plus, Joanna Allhands from the Arizona Republic joins us to explain why she thinks having competing plans is a good thing.

The Field from KAWC Colorado River BasinWater ManagementWater Wars
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
