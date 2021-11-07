-
Falling water levels in reservoirs along the Colorado River have forced cuts to some water users in the state, but headlines saying Arizona farms are…
For the first time ever, the Bureau of Reclamation has declared a water shortage for the lower Colorado River Basin resulting in cutbacks for some users…
The threats to the Colorado River are many – climate change, overuse, invasive species, dozens of planned diversion projects, pollution – and that has…
Colorado River water managers could be pulled back to the negotiating table as soon as next year to keep its biggest reservoirs from declining further.The…
Arizona Edition, Host Lou Gum.The Cocopah are known as the river people for their historic and cultural connection to what is today called the Colorado…
A recent report from the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University takes a deep dive into the history of water flow on the Colorado River…
By: Heather Sackett, Aspen Journalism & Luke Runyon, KUNCFor five years, Zay Lopez tended vegetables, hayfields and cornfields, chickens, and a small…
The Cocopah Indian Tribe wants to revive a traditional tea recipe that uses the beans of the screw bean mesquite tree. But finding the beans is more…
High snowpack in the southern Rocky Mountains this winter will likely stave off a shortage declaration in the Colorado River watershed in 2020,...
As the result of a binational agreement between the United States and Mexico, the Colorado River received a pulse flow of water in spring 2014 that once…