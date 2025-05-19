© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AWC Softball hosting 2025 NJCAA World Series, playing in it too

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 19, 2025 at 11:51 AM MST

Arizona Western College is hosting the NJCAA Softball World Series for the third time since 2021 this week in Yuma.

But unlike the tournaments in 2021 and 2022, this year the Lady Matadors are in the field.

Twenty teams are competing in the double-elimination tournament at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex. The last two times here in Yuma, it was only 16 teams. AWC is in what amounts to a play in game today at 1:15 against Southern Union State of Alabama.

Florida Southwestern State, which won the tournaments in 2021 and 2022, is back. Half the teams are from Texas, Florida and Alabama. AWC is the lone Arizona college.

AWC Coach Joel Prickett said he and the team are excited to welcome the tournament to Yuma but they're playing to win.
—-

UPDATE 3:25 p.m. Monday: AWC falls 4-0 to SUS. The Lady Matadors will be back in action on Tuesday, taking on the loser of Grayson vs Navarro at 3:30 pm in an elimination game on Field 1 at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from the 2025 NJCAA Softball World Series in Yuma.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content