San Luis launches “Conversations with Council” to boost community engagement

In an effort to enhance transparency and strengthen community ties, San Luis city officials announced the launch of a new initiative called Conversations with Council. The informal monthly gatherings are designed to offer residents a direct line of communication with their elected officials in a relaxed, accessible setting.

Unlike traditional city council meetings, these sessions will be free of formal presentations, structured agendas or public speaking requirements. Instead, residents are encouraged to drop in, grab a seat and engage in one-on-one conversations with council members about their concerns, ideas, and questions.

“We want to hear from our community—your feedback is what helps shape our priorities and decisions,” Councilwoman Lizeth Servin said in a released statement. “These conversations are about listening, learning, and building stronger relationships with the people we serve.”

The events will be held on the first Saturday of each month at different locations across San Luis to ensure convenience for residents citywide.

The first event in the series is scheduled for:

Date: Saturday

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Eddie’s Food & Drink, 4492 E. County 24th ½ Street, San Luis, AZ

Residents can also submit questions or comments in advance to help guide discussions by visiting sanluisaz.gov/communityconnections.