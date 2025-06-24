© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ASU launches initiative to build 'stronger news ecosystem'

KAWC | By Alex Gonzalez
Published June 24, 2025 at 10:55 AM MST
The Knight Center for the Future of News was made possible because of a $10.5 million grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and an additional $4 million investment from Arizona State University.
Deanna Dent/Arizona State University
/
Arizona News Connection
The Knight Center for the Future of News was made possible because of a $10.5 million grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and an additional $4 million investment from Arizona State University.

The news industry is evolving and Arizona State University's journalism program aims to change with it. ASU's new Knight Center for the Future of News opens next month.

Journalism and the way people consume news is changing, and Arizona State University will soon launch an initiative it claims will "build a stronger, more trusted and financially stable news ecosystem."

The Knight Center for the Future of News will be housed within the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, set to open July 1. The school's dean, Battinto Batts, said the Knight Center will be made up of three labs - to address declining public trust in news, explore new revenue models for news organizations, and experiment with new forms of storytelling.

Batts said an information hub will gather insights and promote best practices across the industry.

"So, we have all those things going on at the same time," he said, "and so the Knight Center for the Future of News looks to embrace those disruptions and say, 'OK, how do we embrace those disruptions that are going on and then find a path forward?' We're seeking to be engineers."

He said the Knight Center will bring together educators, researchers, students, working journalists and newsrooms.

Polling shows Americans continue to express record low levels of confidence in the media, with only one-third saying they have confidence that news is being reported fairly and accurately.

Batts said journalists who have remained committed to gathering, writing, editing and disseminating news believe in the cause and know how important it is to a healthy democracy.

"The importance of media, and news and journalism to be able to inform people, to give them the information that they need to make healthy, important decisions that impact their daily lives - that's going to exist whether or not the business model changes or not and so, it has evolved," he said.

Batts added the threat posed by information isn't a new concept - but it's been intensified because of new technologies. And he encouraged current and future journalists to focus on the vital mission of keeping audiences informed.
- - -
Tags
News ASUArizona State University
Alex Gonzalez
Arizona News Connection - a bureau of the Public News Service
See stories by Alex Gonzalez
Related Content
  • Lynne Griffin pays her respects at a makeshift memorial near the Capital Gazette where 5 people were shot and killed by a gunman on Thursday, on June 29, in Annapolis, Maryland. Griffin was a journalism student under John McNamara, one of the five people killed at the paper.
    Technology
    The Value Of Local Journalism
    What have you always wanted to ask a local journalist?
  • NPR News
    The Importance Of Local Journalism
    Local journalists Nyssa Kruse, David Ovalle, Corrie MacLaggan, and Landon Shroder talk about the importance of what they do after the shooting that left five people dead in a newsroom in Maryland.
  • Walter Cronkite
    Walter Cronkite
    Walter Cronkite has covered virtually every major news event during his more than 65 years in journalism - the last 54 affiliated with CBS News. He became a special correspondent for CBS News when he stepped down on March 6, 1981 after 19 years as anchorman and managing editor of the CBS Evening News. Affectionately nicknamed "Old Iron Pants" for his unflappability under pressure, Mr. Cronkite's accomplishments -- both on-air and off -- have won him acclaim and trust from journalism colleagues and the American public alike.
  • Theory or Practice at Columbia's Journalism School
    Jad Abumrad reports on a recent controversy at Columbia University's Journalism School that has sparked a larger debate over the future of the news business. The university's new president Lee Bollinger has questioned the hands-on emphasis of the school's curriculum, concerned that skills training may be denying students exposure to the theory-driven side of journalism. But faculty insist that they offer students a complete education, and argue that the climate in today's professional press make practical training a must.
  • News
    More than 11,000 Arizona State University Students to Graduate this month
    KAWC Staff
    The December class includes both graduate and undergraduate students, representing a 3% increase over the fall 2023 graduating cohort.
  • Michael Phelps swims in a 200 meter butterfly finals heat at the AT&T Winter National Championships at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center on Dec. 5 in Federal Way, Wash.
    Sports
    Olympian Michael Phelps To Coach At Arizona State University
    Alexandra Starr
    The swimmer — who holds 18 Olympic gold medals — intends to join ASU's coaching staff after next summer's Rio Olympics.