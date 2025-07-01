Kelly: Trump "chose the billionaires" over working families

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released the following statement after Senate Republicans voted to pass a spending bill that he claims throws more than 300,000 Arizonans off their health care, slashes food assistance, leads to job losses in the renewable energy industry and higher utility costs, and adds nearly $4 trillion to the national debt, all to give a tax break to the wealthiest Americans:

“The choice in today’s vote was clear: support working families or give handouts to billionaires.

“Trump and Congressional Republicans chose the billionaires. While families across Arizona are trying to afford groceries or take their kids to the doctor, this bill gives another tax break to the ultra-wealthy—so they can buy another private jet.

“We offered amendment after amendment to make this bill better, to make rich people pay their fair share while giving tax cuts to the middle class, to keep health care coverage and food assistance for working people, to protect clean energy jobs. Republicans rejected every single one of them.

“I hoped more of my Republican colleagues would have the guts to stand up to Donald Trump and now they’ll have to explain it to the people they represent.

“This bill isn’t law yet. It still has to pass the House. So, if you’re an American who’s tired of watching Washington work for the wealthy instead of you—pick up the phone. Call your representative.”

NPR reports the Republican mega bill cuts trillions in taxes, while scaling back spending on Medicaid and other federal programs. It now heads to the House, where some GOP lawmakers are signaling major objections. The bill passed 51-50, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the deciding vote.