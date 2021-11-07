-
On this episode of Arizona Edition, Sen. Sinema tells host Lou Gum that she will go her own way despite criticism from the left or right. She says her position on the Build Back Better proposal, or infrastructure, or any issue before the U.S. Senate, is bases on a belief in fiscal responsibility and limited and effective government. She also discusses what is in the Build Back Better bill and the Infratucture Investment and Jobs Act that addresses issues impacting Arizonans.
-
Congress passed a $2 trillion dollar emergency coronavirus relief bill and President Donald Trump signed it on Friday.The legislation has bipartisan…
-
It has been a year since Democrat Deedra Abboud, a Scottsdale attorney, announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate. A Muslim, Abboud faced almost…
-
Democrat and Arizona Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema has filed petition signatures to officially qualify as a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being…
-
Lawmakers passed a bill that would expand the AMBER alert child abduction warning systems on Native American reservationsA Yuma County, Arizona tribe says…