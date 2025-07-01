Gallego: "millions will be worse off" following spending bill passage

Statement from the office of U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego:

Today, after over 26 hours of votes, Senate Republicans narrowly passed President Trump’s disastrous budget bill. Following the passage, Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) released the following statement:

“We were up all night fighting this thing for the millions of Americans who will be worse off because of this tax bill.

“This bill rigs the system even further in favor of the ultra-wealthy, and it will leave working families paying the price for years to come.

“Donald Trump and Republicans promised to lower costs for everyday Americans. But all this bill does is rip away healthcare, gut food assistance, raise energy prices, increase our national debt, and give massive tax cuts to billionaires.

“My colleagues and I offered amendments to stop the worst of it, like cutting substance use disorder treatment from Medicaid and ripping away food assistance from families with young children – but Republicans blocked every single one. They showed us exactly where their priorities lie, and it’s not with working families.”