Kelly joins Senators Demanding Answers on Abrupt Dismissal of JAG Officers

Washington, D.C. – Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) have sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, demanding an explanation for the recent abrupt dismissals of several Judge Advocate Generals (JAG).

The lawmakers are seeking legal justification for the removals, as well as documentation of the decision-making process and responses to several oversight questions.

The letter, signed by 13 senators, expressed serious concerns about Secretary Hegseth’s statements regarding the dismissals, arguing that the removals undermine the military justice system.

“By arbitrarily and baselessly removing duly selected and highly qualified JAG officers, the Administration undermines the military justice system and has interfered with the independent legal counsel that uniformed attorneys provide to commanders and the Department itself,” the senators wrote.

They warned that such actions create a chilling effect, signaling that JAG officers’ positions depend on political or personal loyalty rather than legal expertise and adherence to the law.

The JAG Corps plays a crucial role in providing independent legal advice to servicemembers and ensuring that military operations comply with national and international law. The senators argue that these dismissals violate federal law and politicize military legal counsel, potentially compromising the integrity of the military justice system.

The lawmakers further criticized Secretary Hegseth’s statements following the dismissals, which they say undermined the qualifications and apolitical role of JAG officers. The letter emphasized that Hegseth’s plan to demote JAG leadership could reduce oversight and remove key safeguards ensuring that military operations adhere to international law. The senators cautioned that such actions could expose U.S. forces to war crimes allegations, damage alliances, and weaken global leadership.

“The independence of military legal professionals must be preserved, and any actions that erode this independence must be rectified without delay,” the senators wrote. They warned that failing to ensure JAG officers can provide independent legal advice to commanders could threaten both legal compliance and the safety and effectiveness of U.S. forces.

In addition to Senator Kelly, the letter was signed by Senators Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Angus King (I-ME), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).