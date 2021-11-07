-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Doctors who use their own sperm to impregnate women without their consent could soon face new civil…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Senate Republicans have a message to Gov. Doug Ducey about his plan for tax cuts.We'll see your $200…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Maricopa County supervisors are set to approve two separate audits of election equipment Wednesday in a…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- State lawmakers took the first steps Monday to trim the powers of the governor -- this one and all…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizona Republicans are going to have to look for someone new -- and with name ID or access to cash --…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- In the wake of protests over the election results in Arizona, Republicans on a Senate panel approved two…