Tucson Federal Building May Be Renamed for Rep. Raúl Grijalva

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego introduced legislation Thursday to rename the federal building at 300 West Congress Street in Tucson as the “Raúl M. Grijalva Federal Building,” honoring the life and legacy of the longtime Southern Arizona congressman and public servant.

The measure is also being introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by a bipartisan group of Arizona lawmakers: Representatives Greg Stanton (D-AZ-04), Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ-03), Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ-06), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ-09).

“Raúl was a Tucson giant who spent his life serving the people of Southern Arizona with integrity, compassion, and fierce dedication,” said Senator Kelly. “He left a legacy of making sure everyone had a voice in Washington. Renaming this federal building in his hometown is a fitting tribute to that extraordinary legacy and to the generations of Arizonans he inspired.”

Senator Gallego echoed those sentiments, saying Grijalva’s impact reached far beyond his district.

“Congressman Grijalva was a giant not just in Southern Arizona politics, but as a voice for equality across the country. He inspired generations of Latinos, including me, to serve and showed everyone what it means to lead with heart, principle, and humility,” said Gallego. “Renaming the Tucson Federal Building in his honor is a fitting tribute to his decades of public service and his lifelong commitment to the people of Southern Arizona.”

Grijalva served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2003 until his death in 2025 and spent more than five decades in public service. Throughout his career, he was considered a champion for environmental justice, immigrant rights, affordable health care, and expanded investment in education and infrastructure.

The Tucson federal building currently houses several key government agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service, the Small Business Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Department of Labor.

