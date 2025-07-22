Arizona Traffic Deaths Decline for Second Straight Year, But Remain High

Traffic deaths on Arizona roads declined for the second year in a row in 2024, but state officials say the numbers remain unacceptably high and largely preventable.

According to the 2024 Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report released July 9, 1,228 people died in traffic crashes last year — a 6.12% decrease from the 1,308 fatalities reported in 2023. Overall crashes also fell slightly, from 123,256 in 2023 to 121,107 in 2024.

“It’s encouraging to see fewer fatalities on Arizona’s roadways, but the numbers are still too high and affecting too many people,” said Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Director Jennifer Toth. “There’s no such thing as accidents — these crashes are preventable.”

The annual report, compiled by ADOT from law enforcement crash data statewide, points to driver behavior — particularly impairment, speeding, and failure to use safety devices — as the leading causes of deaths and injuries on the road.

Alcohol and Speed Still Major Factors

Alcohol-related crashes made up nearly 28% of all fatal collisions, even as alcohol-related deaths dropped from 358 in 2023 to 347 in 2024. Speeding was a factor in 417 deaths and over 20,000 injuries, accounting for one-third of all traffic fatalities last year.

“Too many of these crashes are the result of poor decisions,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. “Driving impaired, speeding, or not buckling up continues to lead to preventable tragedies.”

The data also highlights trends in who is involved in these incidents. Male drivers were responsible for over 71% of alcohol-related crashes, and those between ages 25 to 34 made up nearly one-third of impaired drivers. Nights and weekends remained the most dangerous periods, accounting for over 43% of alcohol-related crashes.

Pedestrians, Cyclists at Increased Risk

Despite a slight drop in pedestrian deaths and steady numbers for bicyclist fatalities, crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists rose to their highest levels in five years. There were 2,079 pedestrian and 1,379 bicyclist crashes in 2024.

“These aren’t just numbers; they’re individuals, families forever altered,” said Jesse Torrez, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “Achieving zero fatalities demands our collective, everyday commitment to safety.”

Local Roads, Urban Areas Most Deadly

The report shows that local roads accounted for the majority of traffic deaths in 2024, with 775 fatalities, compared to 453 on state highways. Urban areas also saw more fatalities (781) than rural areas (447).

There were some notable improvements: motorcyclist fatalities dropped by over 16%, from 262 in 2023 to 219 in 2024. Fewer deaths and injuries were also recorded among people who failed to use safety devices such as seatbelts and helmets.

Distracted Driving Still Underreported

Distracted driving remained a persistent but likely undercounted problem. At least 8,289 drivers involved in crashes were reported as distracted, though officials believe the real number is higher due to lack of reporting or evidence.

The full 2024 crash report and previous years' data are available online at azdot.gov/CrashFacts.