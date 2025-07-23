© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma NBC/CBS stations acquired by new owner

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published July 23, 2025 at 9:56 AM MST
Alexey Klementiev(kuzmafoto.com)/Kuzmaphoto - stock.adobe.com
/
42241779
Yuma, AZ - Local NBC/CBS affiliate KYMA has been sold to a new owner.

Rincon Broadcasting Group acquired KYMA, along with six others stations in Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma and Tennessee, from Imagicomm Communications and its affiliates, according to a press release from Rincon shared by KYMA.

Todd Parkin, President of Rincon Broadcasting Group says he is excited to expand the company’s regional broadcast footprint. Rincon is a privately held media company with existing licenses for stations in Georgia, Ohio, and Kansas.

Parkin says KYMA, along with the other newly acquired “stations have strong local brands and deep viewer loyalty.” He says Rincon looks forward to “pursuing innovation in broadcast television, while upholding their vital role in serving communities with trusted information.”
