Onvida Health honors 320 employees for milestone years of service

Onvida Health celebrated 320 employees at its annual Employee Awards Banquet, recognizing those who have reached milestone work anniversaries in 2024.

Ranging from 5 to 35 years of service, this year’s honorees represent a combined 3,580 years of commitment to the Yuma community.

“These milestone anniversaries are a reflection of our culture of purpose and community,” Dr. Robert Trenschel, President and CEO of Onvida Health, said in a released statement. “We’re honored to celebrate the individuals who’ve chosen to grow their careers and make a difference right here in our community.”

The banquet highlighted the contributions of team members across departments—from frontline caregivers to behind-the-scenes support staff. Among this year’s honorees were 12 individuals marking 30 or more years of service

Honorees with 30+ Years of Dedication

Keith Bradley, Biomedical Engineering Manager, was recognized for 35 years of service. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Bradley began his Onvida career as an X-ray technician before moving into biomedical engineering, where he now oversees critical medical equipment operations.

Debra Casey, Certified Pharmacy Technician, also marked 35 years. Starting on the night shift in an era of handwritten records, Casey has grown with the organization—earning her certification, mentoring colleagues and embracing the shift to modern, tech-driven care.

Laurie Priebe, Clinical Education Specialist, celebrated 35 years of service as well. A former night-shift nurse and long-time leader, Priebe now supports new nurses through education and training. Born at the same hospital where she now works, she describes her career as a full-circle journey deeply rooted in the Yuma community.

David Ruiz, Desktop Support Technician, has dedicated 35 years to ensuring Onvida’s technological infrastructure runs smoothly. Born at Onvida and hired at age 18, Ruiz says the evolving world of tech and strong workplace relationships keep him inspired daily.

Monica Chavez, Events Specialist, was honored for 30 years of service. Her journey began as a volunteer in 1994 and has grown into a life intertwined with Onvida—she met her husband in the hospital, married in its chapel and gave birth to her children there. She now leads internal celebrations and community programs.

Dorie Rush, Administrative Director of Women and Children’s Services, also reached 30 years of service. Originally arriving in Yuma as a travel nurse from Canada, Rush chose to build her life and career with Onvida, rising to a leadership role overseeing inpatient care for women and children.

“These individuals have helped guide our growth, shape our culture, and mentor the next generation,” said Dr. Trenschel. “We’re deeply grateful for the example they’ve set and the impact they continue to make.”

Onvida Health is a not-for-profit hospital system with 430 inpatient beds, 45 outpatient clinics and a free-standing Emergency Department. Its team includes 495 providers across 52 specialties, 4,000 employees and hundreds of volunteers.

Onvida Health is a sponsor of KAWC.