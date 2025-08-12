© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yuma DACA recipient detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 12, 2025 at 6:45 PM MST
Jose Valdovinos
Jitzell Flores
Jose Valdovinos

A Yuma man is in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody after he and his wife were stopped Sunday afternoon near downtown Yuma.

Jose Valdovinos, 26, is a Dreamer. He thought he was protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. His wife Jitzell Flores, who is a U.S. citizen, told KAWC he has lived in the U.S. for 25 years.

The DACA program was created in 2012 to protect children who arrived in the country illegally prior to 2007 from deportation.

Flores said Valdovinos worked at Datepac and has no criminal history. They are high school sweethearts from Yuma High School and have been married for about a year.

She said her husband has a court date in Phoenix next week.

KAWC reached out to Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials. They confirmed Valdovinos was in custody but did not give further details as of Tuesday evening.

In recent months, the Trump administration has tried to strip 525,000 DACA recipients of benefits, although no regulatory changes have been made to end the program.

"Illegal aliens who claim to be recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) are not automatically protected from deportations," Department of Homeland Security assistant press secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to NPR. "DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country."
—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Jose Valdovinos' wife Jitzell Flores.

NPR contributed to this report.
Tags
News DACACBP officersU.S. Customs and Border Protection
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content