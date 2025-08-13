Trump travel bans, restrictions alarm collegiate athletes in Arizona

By Chris Schaller

Cronkite News

PHOENIX – Arizona State is a haven for athletes from all over the world. They represent six continents and compete across a variety of sports.

The recent announcement by President Donald Trump that citizens of 12 countries would be banned from visiting the United States and those from seven others would face restrictions has left many ASU athletes feeling unsettled.

“It’s hard because my country is rumored to be added to the travel ban list,” said ASU cross country runner Taiwo Mary Kuduro, who is from Nigeria. “It’s pretty worrisome that my visa status may be in question because I come from an African country.”

Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen are on the travel ban list. Visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela will face restrictions.

The administration also said that 36 more countries – many of them in Africa, including Nigera – could be added to the list unless they address a variety of security issues.

ASU athletic director Graham Rossini offered a voice of support for the athletes.

“We currently do not have any issues with keeping our international athletes here,” Rossini said. “They are Sun Devils just like the American-born athletes, and they will participate during the 2025–2026 season.”

Although many of ASU’s foreign athletes come from Europe, Canada and Australia, many of those from Africa and Asia fear their country could be next.

“I came here to golf and get an education,” said Fifa Laopakdee, a Thai athlete on the men’s golf team. “That’s what I want to do, and I don’t want to have to potentially worry about my status.”

Although Thailand is not on the restricted travel list, concern is prevalent among athletes from many countries during a period of immigration unrest and visa revocations.

Some athletes say their concern is heightened as they watch ICE raids and sweeping deportations affect the Phoenix area.

Additionally, in January, a conservative ASU student group called College Republicans United called for students to report their peers to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an event that also attracted hundreds of protesters on ASU’s Tempe campus.

It can be difficult to watch.

“Due to it being an extremely poor look not only for the administration but for the university as well, these students shouldn’t fear their visas being revoked,” Phoenix immigration attorney Cody Hall said. “Unfortunately, many others with similar status do not have that luxury and are subjected to deportations and visa revocations.”

In June, Emerson Colindres, a 19-year-old club soccer standout with dreams of playing collegiately, was detained by ICE and then deported to Honduras, which his family left more than a decade ago to escape violence. He had no criminal record.

LeMerian Lemashon, one of three ASU distance runners from Kenya, is trying his best to avoid the outside noise.

“Right now, I’m focused on running,” he said. “I cannot control what is going on politically. I am here to do my job.”

Many of ASU’s foreign athletes share the same mindset: School and competition come first. Legal status comes second.

“We can’t do anything about it,” Kuduro said. “Yes, we are worried about the possibilities, but we have to focus on competing, which is why we are here.”

Hall understands the concern.

“Obviously, the main focus is Latin-American countries for restrictions,” he said. “However, the point is, if you are on a visa in general, you may be subjected to status changes.”

Concerns extend beyond ASU.

“We certainly have thought about it,” Grand Canyon University athletic director Jamie Boggs said. “It will be more of an issue if it gains traction, but since we aren’t as large as other DI schools, it could really impact our athletic composition.”

Studying and competing abroad is already a challenge for international athletes.

“From experience, there is already an extensive process in place to obtain a visa,” said Mathis Bondasz, a French tennis player for ASU. “I can’t see how it could be restricted more than it already is. I don’t think that is possible.”

Bondasz is among the 80% of international athletes that make up ASU’s tennis teams.

“Due to what is going on, it’s hard to focus solely on tennis,” Bondasz said. “You are only in control of what you came here to do, and for me, that is to play tennis. But I do worry for my teammates.”

Practices for the 2025 fall season are underway for five sports: football, volleyball, cross country, soccer and golf.

“There’s no point in sitting here and feeling sorry for ourselves,” Lemashon said. “We have a whole new season starting and a lot to look forward to. Always have to look at the positives.”

With Phoenix less than 200 miles from Mexico’s border, U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement raids are frequently in the news. Arizona ranked fifth in ICE arrests during a five-month stretch in 2025, according to data compiled by the Deportation Data Project.

The visibility can be jarring.

“It affects me and some of my teammates. That goes without saying,” Laopakdee said. “They’re my brothers. I cannot compete without them, but we know it’s out of our control, and we must focus on golf.”

Approximately 14% of ASU athletes are international students. Nationally, it is particularly prevalent in tennis. International students represent 63 percent of NCAA men’s tennis players and 62 percent of women’s tennis players.

“We are proud of our student body on and off the field here in Tempe,” Rossini said. “That will not change regardless of the legislation that comes from Washington.”

ASU is frequently ranked among the top universities for enrollment and draws many athletes from other countries.

“It definitely is in the back of your mind, whether you want it there or not,” distance runner Evaline Chepkoech said. “There are definitely Arizonans who are subjected to worse than we are, so we have to be grateful that we have a support system in place.”

Immigration lawyers across Arizona are watching closely.

“We are prepared to defend athletes if it gets to that point,” Hall said. “Obviously, we would have to work things out with the university, but if called upon, we will be there no matter what.”

Coaches are paying attention, too.

“Seven of our eight players are foreign-born,” ASU men’s tennis coach Matt Hill said. “I definitely account for that. This is an issue that goes beyond our team, but I am with my players through thick and thin. That is my job.”

ASU has not reported any ICE raids on campus.

“We work to build and maintain a respectful, principled academic environment,” an ASU spokesman said in a statement.

“We are here to teach and learn – not to engage in self-aggrandizing conduct in order to generate as much media attention and controversy as possible.”

For more stories from Cronkite News, visit cronkitenews.azpbs.org.