Comite De Bien Estar receives grant for affordable housing in San Luis

A San Luis nonprofit organization that helps low-income residents find affordable housing has received some needed funding.

Comite De Bien Estar received a grant in the amount of $381,000.

Comite is one of four Arizona NeighborWorks programs receiving money through the NeighborWorks Flexible Impact Grants program. Programs including Chicanos Por La Causa, which has an an office in Somerton, received a total of $1.45 million.

U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego of Arizona announced the grants Wednesday.

The senators say the NeighborWorks grants help expand the supply of affordable homes, lower housing costs and build safer communities.

They said funding is traditionally delivered in full. This year, however, the Office of Management and Budget released funding in monthly increments. They say this delayed funding and added operational challenges.