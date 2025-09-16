Yuma's Charlene Fernandez named Arizona state Democratic Party Chair

A longtime Yuma former elected official has been selected to lead Arizona Democrats.

Charlene Fernandez, a former state representative and Arizona director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, was selected by party leaders this past weekend.

In a post on social media, Arizona Democratic Party leaders said "Congratulations to the new Arizona Democratic Party Chairwoman Charlene Fernandez! Chair Fernandez is a born and raised Arizonan and a lifelong public servant who is focused on building a 15 county strategy to elect Democrats up and down the ballot!"

Two of the last three Arizona Democratic Party chairs have been Latinas from Yuma County: Fernandez and former chair Yolanda Bejarano from Roll.

Fernandez takes over coming off a challenging 2024 general election for Arizona Democrats.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on Arizona Democratic Party chairwoman Charlene Fernandez.