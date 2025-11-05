ACA insurance premiums increasing for some Arizona families

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act began Saturday and runs through Jan. 15.

It’s the time of year when people who purchase insurance through the marketplace can review and update their health plans.

But for many Arizona families, marketplace coverage for next year may not feel so affordable.

Some plans are expected to more than double in cost.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly joined members of Protect Our Care Arizona to discuss how the expiration of tax credits under the ACA could affect families across the state.

Without those subsidies, many households could face significantly higher premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

Courtney Deer, a veterinarian in Arizona, said the lifesaving medication she relies on will now cost her more than $1,300. She’s also facing a higher deductible.

“I'm not really sure how I'm going to be able to balance this,” Deer said. “I'm assuming that I am going to have to work many, many more shifts. We may go down to one vehicle. There are going to be a lot of things changing in our lives, and not for the better.”

Stories like Deer’s are why Kelly said Democrats are fighting to extend the ACA’s tax subsidies amid the shutdown.