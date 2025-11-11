© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness: help is available

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 11, 2025 at 12:15 AM MST
Crossroads Mission operates an emergency homeless shelter for men, women and families in Yuma.
KAWC file photo
Crossroads Mission operates an emergency homeless shelter for men, women and families in Yuma.

The Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness held a conference at Arizona Western College in Yuma last week.

The agency is a group of non-profit organizations that assist with food, shelter, employment, housing, utility and rent assistance, transitional living, support services and more.

“There is a lot of information and resources that are available in Yuma County," Lucia Wilson, the lead for the YCEH, told KAWC. "Whether someone is homeless on the streets or struggling with food instability or rental assistance, we have agencies here.”

Wilson said these days she is hearing from more locals who want information on food programs.

The coalition does an annual “point in time” count every January of the people on the streets, the unhoused and those in emergency shelters.

Wilson said the last count found more than 300 unhoused people in Yuma County.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
