Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness: help is available

The Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness held a conference at Arizona Western College in Yuma last week.

The agency is a group of non-profit organizations that assist with food, shelter, employment, housing, utility and rent assistance, transitional living, support services and more.

“There is a lot of information and resources that are available in Yuma County," Lucia Wilson, the lead for the YCEH, told KAWC. "Whether someone is homeless on the streets or struggling with food instability or rental assistance, we have agencies here.”

Wilson said these days she is hearing from more locals who want information on food programs.

The coalition does an annual “point in time” count every January of the people on the streets, the unhoused and those in emergency shelters.

Wilson said the last count found more than 300 unhoused people in Yuma County.