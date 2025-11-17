Disabled American Veterans to host benefits seminar in Parker

The Disabled American Veterans nonprofit — better known as DAV — is bringing its free information seminar to Parker.

The session happens Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 9 to 10 a.m. at La Paz Regional Hospital on West Mohave Road.

DAV helps more than a million veterans every year, offering support with benefits, claims, and appeals.

At this seminar, DAV’s national service officers will be on hand to answer questions and guide veterans and their families through the process of getting the benefits they’ve earned.

Veterans are asked to bring an ID, a Social Security number and any documents related to their military service.

You don’t have to be a DAV member — the seminar is free and open to all veterans and their families.