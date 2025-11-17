Grijalva calling for passage of Epstein Files Transparency Act

Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., will join other lawmakers, survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse and national advocacy groups on Tuesday for a press conference ahead of a House vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Survivors and advocates plan to deliver a letter signed by 47 national organizations urging Congress to end secrecy surrounding the Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell files.

The groups are calling for greater transparency, accountability and justice for survivors as lawmakers consider the legislation.

Grijalva has been a vocal advocate for releasing the Epstein files.

During her special election campaign for Arizona’s 7th District, she pledged to be the decisive vote needed to make the documents public.

After her swearing-in, which was delayed for 50 days, she reiterated that commitment.

House Democrats have said the delay in her seating contributed to the holdup in bringing the measure to a vote.

The press conference calling for the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act is set for Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET at the U.S. Capitol.

