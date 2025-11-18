BLM: prescribed burning to take place at Senator Wash North Shore

Fire managers with the Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River District plan to conduct prescribed burns at the Senator Wash North Shore recreation area, about 17 miles north of Yuma.

The work is scheduled to take place periodically through the end of the year, as weather and fuel conditions allow.

Crews will burn piles of vegetation that were cleared from shorelines and roads. Officials say the goal is to reduce the threat and potential spread of wildfires, while also improving access for outdoor recreation.

Multiple burn operations may be needed to remove vegetation that hasbuilt upduring recent thinning projects in and around Senator Wash.

For safety reasons, fire personnel will only ignite the piles when conditions are favorable. Visitors should expect some light smoke, which will be managed under state environmental regulations.

Access to certain areas may be temporarily restricted during burn operations.