NW Yuma County reaches federal ozone attainment after years of work

Northwest Yuma County has officially met federal ozone standards for the first time since 2018, following a multi-year effort by state, local and federal partners to improve air quality.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the area’s redesignation to attainment for the 2015 ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards, Arizona environmental officials announced this week.

The redesignated zone—representing just under 1% of Yuma County’s land area—has shown consistent, measurable improvements in ozone levels. According to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), the EPA’s decision confirms that the region has met all federal requirements, including implementing permanent pollution-control measures and completing a 10-year maintenance plan to keep air quality within allowable limits.

“Today’s announcement represents a significant victory for public health and the environment in Yuma County,” said Daniel Czecholinski, director of ADEQ’s Air Quality Division. “This redesignation reflects years of dedicated work by our community partners and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to maintaining clean air for all.”

Yuma County had been classified as a “Marginal” nonattainment area for ozone since August 2018. The newly approved maintenance plan, which will guide the region through 2037, was developed with input from local governments, federal land managers, community groups, and residents.

Officials say it includes enhanced monitoring and control strategies to ensure long-term compliance while supporting economic growth.

Craig Sellers, Yuma County’s Director of Development Services, said the milestone highlights the strength of local collaboration.

“The ozone redesignation for the Yuma area is a significant accomplishment made possible by the combined efforts of our community, stakeholders and local, regional and state agencies,” he said.

EPA leaders also praised the achievement.

“This accomplishment demonstrates the power of collaboration between state, local, Tribal, and federal partners in protecting public health and delivering cleaner air to Yuma County and throughout Arizona,” said Mike Martucci, acting regional administrator for EPA Region 9.

He noted that Arizona is the first state in the Pacific Southwest to secure redesignation under the 2015 ozone standards. With the new status in place, ADEQ and local officials say they will continue to monitor air quality closely to ensure the region maintains compliance in the years ahead.