© 2025 KAWC
Arizona Sen. Kelly under investigation by U.S. 'Department of War'

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 24, 2025 at 3:05 PM MST
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly speaks at the signing of a historic water rights agreement on Friday, April 26, 2024 along the Colorado River near the BlueWater Resort and Casino in Parker, Ariz. Sen. Kelly is on the short list for the Democratic vice-presidential nomination.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly speaks at the signing of a historic water rights agreement on Friday, April 26, 2024 along the Colorado River near the BlueWater Resort and Casino in Parker, Ariz.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly is under investigation by the U.S. Department of War, agency officials announced Monday.

Sen. Kelly, the Arizona Democrat, is under scrutiny following a video he and other Democratic lawmakers released where they urge servicemembers not to comply with 'illegal orders."

In a released statement officials said "The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures."

Sen. Kelly issued a response highlighting his service to our country. He said "When I was 22 years old, I commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy and swore an oath to the Constitution. I upheld that oath through flight school, multiple deployments on the USS Midway, 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm, test pilot school, four space shuttle flights at NASA and every day since I retired – which I did after my wife Gabby was shot in the head while serving her constituents.

“In combat, I had a missile blow up next to my jet and flew through anti-aircraft fire to drop bombs on enemy targets. At NASA, I launched on a rocket, commanded the space shuttle and was part of the recovery mission that brought home the bodies of my astronaut classmates who died on Columbia. I did all of this in service to this country that I love and has given me so much.

“Secretary Hegseth’s tweet is the first I heard of this. I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged and put to death. 

“If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.”

Others came to Sen. Kelly's defense, including fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego from Arizona and the Maricopa County Democratic Party.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on this and other Yuma and Arizona political news.
Tags
News U.S. Sen. Mark KellyU.S. Senator Mark KellySenator Mark KellyMark Kelly
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
