Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Elder Abuse and Child Hunger in Southwest Arizona

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published April 16, 2013 at 12:27 PM MST
Yuma Community Food Bank
Yuma Community Food Bank

In Arizona Edition, KAWC's Trudy Schuett investigates elder abuse to see how it is handled in Southwest Arizona.

Arizona Edition - Arizona Western College Theater students read from the paper plates strung up at the Yuma Community Food Bank, written by Yuma County's hungry citizens.

AZED SEG B 041513.mp3
Arizona Edition Segment B 041513 - Paper plates written by hungry Yuma County residents

In this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett looks into child hunger and how the people of Yuma County are working to help fix the problem.

AZED SEG C 041513.mp3
Arizona Edition Segment C 041513 - Child Hunger in Yuma County

NonprofitElder AbuseChild HungerCrossroads MissionYuma Community Food BankTASAAdult Protective Services
