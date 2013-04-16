Elder Abuse and Child Hunger in Southwest Arizona
Yuma Community Food Bank
In Arizona Edition, KAWC's Trudy Schuett investigates elder abuse to see how it is handled in Southwest Arizona.
Arizona Edition - Arizona Western College Theater students read from the paper plates strung up at the Yuma Community Food Bank, written by Yuma County's hungry citizens.
In this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett looks into child hunger and how the people of Yuma County are working to help fix the problem.
Arizona Edition Segment C 041513 - Child Hunger in Yuma County