-
If there was ever a year where the need for donations were at a high, 2020 may have been it and the Yuma Community Food Bank saw that, according to…
-
Arizona Western College agricultural students have donated 719 pounds of produce to the Yuma Community Food Bank so far this year, compared to 549 pounds…
-
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls Tuesday declared a city State of Emergency, due to the number of migrant asylum seekers released in the Yuma community. Nicholls…
-
The Yuma Community Food Bank has seen record numbers for individuals served and is now running low on donated food. KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett…
-
Arizona Edition - Hailey Bernardo is a Yuma County young person trying to shed new light and offer solutions to a big local problem. She is Miss Yuma…
-
On Arizona Edition, we learn that need in the Yuma community doesn’t end after the holiday season of giving. KAWC’s Kim Johnson reports on hunger and…
-
In Yuma, it is estimated that nearly 43% of children are food insecure. A donor recently agreed to match donations given to the Yuma Community Food Bank…
-
In Arizona Edition, KAWC's Trudy Schuett investigates elder abuse to see how it is handled in Southwest Arizona. Arizona Edition - Arizona Western College…